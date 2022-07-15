Nyzo Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (NYZO)

Nyzo (NYZO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $278,974.93 and $19,277.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nyzo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

