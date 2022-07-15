Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $34.63 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $257.95 million and $34.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.