Obyte One Day Volume Reaches $6,429.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $6,429.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $14.54 or 0.00069807 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001305 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Obyte Profile
Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 814,740 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.