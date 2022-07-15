Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -301.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.