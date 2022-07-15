Offshift (XFT) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Offshift has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $119,150.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,725.63 or 0.99922601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00043399 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024746 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.