Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $110.41 on Friday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.76.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Omnicell by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Omnicell by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

About Omnicell (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.