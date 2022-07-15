OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.98

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

