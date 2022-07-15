OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.98

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.