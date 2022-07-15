Oppenheimer Weighs in on AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AngioDynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $20.72 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,802,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

