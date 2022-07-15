Orchid Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.21 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $75.14 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,915.50 or 1.00054237 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

