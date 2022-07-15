Oxbull.tech (OXB) Market Capitalization Tops $2.30 Million

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxbull.tech has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $14,377.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00052325 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001864 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Oxbull.tech Coin Trading
