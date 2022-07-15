Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) PT Lowered to CHF 990 at Barclays

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from CHF 1,040 to CHF 990 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGPHF. Societe Generale raised Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,392.00.

Partners Group Price Performance

PGPHF stock traded up $20.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $879.80. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 153. The business has a 50-day moving average of $975.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,198.82. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $847.58 and a 52-week high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

