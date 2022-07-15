Pendle (PENDLE) Market Cap Reaches $7.43 Million

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Pendle has a total market cap of $7.43 million and $397,092.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052211 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024397 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001879 BTC.
About Pendle
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Pendle Coin Trading
