Personal Assets Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 140 (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.67) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON PNL traded up GBX 500 ($5.95) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching £484 ($575.64). 4,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,578.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is £484.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is £491.52. Personal Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of £470.50 ($559.59) and a fifty-two week high of £511.66 ($608.54).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 39 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of £498.48 ($592.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440.72 ($23,121.69).

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

