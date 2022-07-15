PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the June 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of ISD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 993,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.66.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
