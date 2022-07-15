PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the June 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ISD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 993,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

