Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $773,253.87 and approximately $453.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,725.63 or 0.99922601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00043399 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00207974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00262109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00108740 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00064025 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004313 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,698,112 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

