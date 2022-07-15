PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 66.2% in June

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,226,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 377,903 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PHK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.97. 601,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,947. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

