Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.87 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. CF Industries makes up 3.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CF Industries by 45.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

