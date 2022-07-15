Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,161,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.94. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

