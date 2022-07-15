Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Globe Life makes up 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,709. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $827,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

