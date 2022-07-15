PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Down 66.6% in June

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the June 15th total of 403,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PolarityTE Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,141. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.50). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,824 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

