PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

