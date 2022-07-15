Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.18). 22,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.15).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.50. The stock has a market cap of £194.14 million and a PE ratio of 16.38.
Premier Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:PAM)
Read More
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.