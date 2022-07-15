Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $214.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

