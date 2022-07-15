Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

