Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $33.83 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after buying an additional 193,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

