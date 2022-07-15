Qcash Hits Market Capitalization of $38.52 Million (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Qcash has a market cap of $38.52 million and $52.79 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001879 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC.

Buying and Selling Qcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

