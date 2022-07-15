Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Trading Down 2.1%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 5,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 17,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

