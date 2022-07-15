Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $329.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.50. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

