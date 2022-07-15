Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 97,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $91.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,920. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

