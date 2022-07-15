Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Birchcliff Energy (BIR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Birchcliff Energy (TSE: BIR):

7/14/2022 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

7/13/2022 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

7/5/2022 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.25.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE BIR traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.40. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.29 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Birchcliff Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.99%.

In related news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,215,476.90. In other Birchcliff Energy news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,215,476.90. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total transaction of C$1,216,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

