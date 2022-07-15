Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Shares Up 19.3%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) shares traded up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 83,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 150,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Red White & Bloom Brands Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, California, and Florida. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

