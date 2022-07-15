Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

RF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $229,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

