Revain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $909,065.00 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Revain has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $98.74 million and approximately $909,065.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
About Revain
REV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
