Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.19–$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.60 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.91 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 6,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

