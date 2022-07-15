Robert W. Baird Cuts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $440.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.80.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $387.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.78 and a 200 day moving average of $390.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Cintas by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

