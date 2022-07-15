Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,584.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,194,907 shares in the company, valued at $28,466,621.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner purchased 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner acquired 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner acquired 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner acquired 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,143.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner acquired 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,272.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner purchased 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,434.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner purchased 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,881.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner purchased 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,906.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rocket Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.