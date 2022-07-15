Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Reduced by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $201.34 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

