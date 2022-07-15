RSK Infrastructure Framework Market Cap Hits $44.81 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $44.81 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,953,339 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os.

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

