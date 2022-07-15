RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given New €47.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €42.50 ($42.50) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.00) to €47.50 ($47.50) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($64.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

RWEOY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

