RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given New €47.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €42.50 ($42.50) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.00) to €47.50 ($47.50) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($64.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %
RWEOY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.