SafeBlast (BLAST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $77,460.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $539,116.97 and approximately $77,460.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,704.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.99 or 0.00507098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00252056 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005582 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

