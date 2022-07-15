Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Shares Up 3.8%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SANG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a market cap of $164.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Outflows and Inflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANG. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangoma Technologies (SANG)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.