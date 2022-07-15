Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Shares Up 3.8%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SANG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $164.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANG. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

