Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Down 5.9%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 364,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 166,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 21,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $29,109.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,562,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,755.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,074.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,541,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,593.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 735,141 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.