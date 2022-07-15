Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 161.7% in June

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, an increase of 161.7% from the June 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Shares of SBGSF opened at $112.74 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.14.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

