ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 290.7% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ScION Tech Growth II Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ SCOB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 100,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,210. The firm has a market cap of $423.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.
ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About ScION Tech Growth II
ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.
