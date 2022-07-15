ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 290.7% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SCOB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 100,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,210. The firm has a market cap of $423.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ScION Tech Growth II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,161,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 5.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,396,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 822,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

