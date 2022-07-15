ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 290.7% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SCOB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 100,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,210. The firm has a market cap of $423.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,161,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 5.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,396,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 822,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About ScION Tech Growth II

(Get Rating)

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.