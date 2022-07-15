Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Drops By 62.4%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,495,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,956,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 717,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX stock remained flat at $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,209,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,467. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%.

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.