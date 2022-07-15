Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Rises By 1,500.0%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Advantest Stock Performance

ATEYY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.22. 15,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,177. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.26. Advantest has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70.

About Advantest

(Get Rating)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.