Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Rises By 1,500.0%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Advantest Stock Performance

ATEYY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.22. 15,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,177. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.26. Advantest has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70.

Get Advantest alerts:

About Advantest

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.