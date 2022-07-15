Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Increases By 152.4%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 152.4% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AMBO opened at $0.43 on Friday. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.55.
Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter.
Ambow Education Company Profile
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.
