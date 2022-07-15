Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Expands By 234.3%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 234.3% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. 41,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.50.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

