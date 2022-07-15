Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Expands By 234.3%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 234.3% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. 41,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.50.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
