Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Declines By 68.0%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Enertopia from $0.16 to $0.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.
Shares of ENRT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 60,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Enertopia has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.
