Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Declines By 75.2%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grid Metals Stock Down 21.1 %

Shares of Grid Metals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 1,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

About Grid Metals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.